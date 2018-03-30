WORLD
Indian students protest against leak as government orders resit
Mathematics and economics exam papers were distributed on the WhatsApp messaging app prior to the tests, forcing the cancellations and sparking fury among students and their parents.
Members of a student union shout slogans during a protest against Education Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on March 30, 2018. / AFP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
March 30, 2018

Hundreds of angry students took to the streets of the Indian capital on Friday as police quizzed dozens of people over the leaking of high school exams that will force more than one million students to retake tests.

Mathematics and economics exam papers were distributed on the WhatsApp messaging app prior to the tests, forcing the cancellations and sparking fury among students and their parents.

On a second day of protests, hundreds of students in New Delhi chanted against the exam board, which they accused of negligence.

TRT World'sNeha Poonia has more from New Delhi.

Students to retake exams

Police have questioned 45 people, including students and tutors, over the leak, but no arrests have been announced.

Education secretary Anil Swarup said more than one million students will have to resit the economics exam on April 25.

The mathematics test may be held in July. This could be restricted to Delhi and neighbouring Haryana state, however, as an investigation found the leak was limited to these areas.

'It is most unfortunate'

Around 1.6 million students nationwide had feared they would have to retake the maths exam.

"It is most unfortunate ... that children have been made to suffer on account of someone else playing dirty tricks," Swarup said.

Cheating and exam fraud — such as paying bribes to buy test papers — is common in India. 

More elaborate ruses have included relatives scaling the walls of exam centres to give crib sheets to students.

Parents and students demand answers

The Central Board of Secondary Education exams are crucial for students hoping to attend India's most prestigious universities.

Angry parents and students have demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which has faced criticism over digital security in recent weeks, especially over an identity card database that holds the biometric and personal details of more than one billion Indians.

India's ruling and opposition parties have also accused each other of mining and sharing the personal information of people who follow their social media accounts or use their apps, similar to the recent Facebook data scandal.

That row erupted after a security expert alleged that user data of people linked to Modi's personal app was shared without their consent. 

