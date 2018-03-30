Hundreds of angry students took to the streets of the Indian capital on Friday as police quizzed dozens of people over the leaking of high school exams that will force more than one million students to retake tests.

Mathematics and economics exam papers were distributed on the WhatsApp messaging app prior to the tests, forcing the cancellations and sparking fury among students and their parents.

On a second day of protests, hundreds of students in New Delhi chanted against the exam board, which they accused of negligence.

TRT World'sNeha Poonia has more from New Delhi.

Students to retake exams

Police have questioned 45 people, including students and tutors, over the leak, but no arrests have been announced.

Education secretary Anil Swarup said more than one million students will have to resit the economics exam on April 25.

The mathematics test may be held in July. This could be restricted to Delhi and neighbouring Haryana state, however, as an investigation found the leak was limited to these areas.

'It is most unfortunate'