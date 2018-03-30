CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Turkish government to help restore Ottoman era mosque in Bulgaria
A multibillion-dollar project to restore the largest remaining Ottoman-era mosque in the Balkans has been given the go ahead.
Bulgaria is home to numerous mosques, historical Turkish baths (hammams), and a number of other historical buildings needing restoration. / TRTWorld
By Azaera Amza
March 30, 2018

The 500-year old Ibrahim Pasha Mosque, the biggest Ottoman architectural work in the Balkans still standing, is to be renovated and re-opened as part of a multi-billion dollar project.

The Ottoman-era mosque in the Bulgarian town of Razgrad will be opened to worship once the renovation has finished.

Bulgaria is home to numerous mosques, historical Turkish baths (hammams), and a number of other historical buildings needing restoration.

A total of 27 Ottoman-era mosques in Bulgaria are awaiting restoration, as their minarets, walls, and doors have either collapsed or suffered considerable damage over time.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
