POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Cutting the hours in South Korea
With some of the longest working hours, South Koreans are paying the price. But there is change afoot with legal changes to working hours having been made.
Game designer Choi Seong-do is prioritising his health above work, in a country that has one of the longest working hours in the world. / TRTWorld
By Giordano STOLLEY
March 31, 2018

South Korea is known for its notoriously long working hours, but recently the country's legislature passed a law to reduce the working hours from 68 hours to 52 hours.

The country is only second to Mexico in the longest working hours in developed economies.

With the longer hours comes at a price, even leading to multiple suicides.

RECOMMENDED

Despite the change in the law, there are still many who work long hours and it is a social issue that will take time to change.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim reports from Seoul

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
