Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Saturday arrived in her hometown in Mingora city of Swat Valley for the first time since a Pakistani Taliban militant shot her there in 2012.

Youzafzai, 20, said she waited for the moment for more than five years and said she often looked at Pakistan on the map, hoping one day to return.

She said she plans to permanently return to Pakistan after completing her studies in the UK.

"It is still like a dream for me, am I among you? Is it a dream or reality," she said.

In October 2012, Yousafzai was shot in the head by a militant who jumped inside her school van and yelled, "Who is Malala?"

Yousafzai, then 14, was targeted for speaking out on girls' education.

She received initial treatment in Pakistan and later was taken to UK for further care where she stayed on to continue her education and became the youngest person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

Emotional scenes at her former home

Yousafzai and her family arrived in a helicopter provided by the Pakistani military. She had arrived in the Islamabad capital before dawn on Thursday flanked by heavy security and plans to return to UK on Monday.

Yousafzai entered her childhood home accompanied by her father, mother and brother.

She sobbed upon entering the home where relatives, former classmates and friends had been anxiously waiting since morning to welcome her with flowers and hugs.

Youzafsai later returned to Islamabad, where she met with human rights activists.

'Lit the candle of education'

Arooj Bibi, a neighbour, said she was happy to meet with Youzafzai, but was sad because her visit was so brief. Bibi said Yousafzai "lit the candle of education. God willing, there will be thousands of girls like Malala getting an education" in Swat.

Yousafzai also attended a gathering at the army's Cadet College in Swat.