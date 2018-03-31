At least 16 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured on Friday by Israeli security forces confronting one of the largest Palestinian demonstrations along the Israel-Gaza border in recent years, Gaza medical officials said.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians, pressing for a right of return for refugees to what is now Israel, gathered along the fenced 65-km frontier where tents were erected for a planned six-week protest, local officials said. The Israeli military estimate was 30,000.

The United Nations (UN) Security Council was briefed on the violence in Gaza on Friday at the request of Kuwait. Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told the council at least 17 Palestinian civilians were killed and more than 1,400 injured.

The council did not decide on any action or joint message after an emergency meeting Friday evening. Kuwait convened it hours after the bloodiest day in Gaza since the 2014 cross-border war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules the coastal strip.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent investigation into the deadly clashes.

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports.

Annual "Land Day" protest

The Palestinian protest marked "Land Day," an annual commemoration of the deaths of six Arab citizens of Israel killed by Israeli security forces during demonstrations over government land confiscations in northern Israel in 1976.

The demonstrators demanded that Palestinian refugees be allowed the right of return to towns and villages which their families fled from, or were driven out of, when the state of Israel was created in 1948.

They gathered at multiple sites throughout the blockaded territory, which is flanked by Israel along its eastern and northern borders.

Smaller numbers approached within a few hundreds metres of the heavily fortified border fence, with Israeli troops using tear gas and live fire to force them back.

TRT World spoke to Wael al Zayat, a Middle East policy expert, on what the latest developments entail for peace in the region.

Turkey condemns Israel

Turkish foreign ministry expressed outrage over the killings in Gaza, in a statement on Friday.

"We condemn Israel for using disproportionate forces on peaceful Palestinian demonstrators. We are concerned for the people who lost their lives and injured in Israeli security forces intervention," the statement said.

"Israel must stop activities that increase tension in the region as soon as possible. We invite international communities to put their utmost effort to dissuade Israel from such aggression."

Hamas hails turnout

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum praised the turnout.