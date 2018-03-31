Turkey on Saturday warned France against increasing its military presence in Syria, saying it would be an "invasion", as tensions between Paris and Ankara remained high.

Temperatures were raised after French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday met a delegation of the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militant group.

The delegates said afterwards that France was planning to send new troops to Manbij — a northern Syrian town held by the US-backed militant group — a claim Paris denied.

"If France takes any steps regarding its military presence in northern Syria, this would be an illegitimate step that would go against international law and in fact, it would be an invasion," Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said.

"Especially if they (France) intend to support terror group elements or give direct or indirect protection with armed forces, this would be a really calamitous step," he added during a visit to Turley's northeastern province of Giresun.

Manbij operation

Turkey sent troops into Syria and launched Operation Olive Branch against the YPG/PKK terror outfits in its Afrin enclave on January 20 and drove out the militants from the city on March 18.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly warned that Turkey could extend the military campaign to Manbij, which is east of Afrin.

But Macron's office on Friday said that Paris was not planning any new military operation on the ground in northern Syria outside the international coalition against Daesh group.

Diverging stances on militant groups