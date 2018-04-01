Billed as the world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, it has been touted by supporters as an engineering wonder.

But critics say the multi-billion dollar infrastructure mega-project is politically driven and a costly white elephant – especially as it was dogged by delays, budget overruns, accusations of corruption and the deaths of construction workers.

Building started in 2009 on the 55-kilometre crossing, which includes a snaking road bridge and underwater tunnel, linking Hong Kong's Lantau Island to the southern mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai and the gambling enclave of Macao, across the waters of the Pearl River Estuary.