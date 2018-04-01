The United States and South Korea kicked off a low-key joint military drill on Sunday as a diplomatic thaw over North Korea gathered pace.

The annual Foal Eagle drill - a series of field training exercises involving some 11,500 American and 290,000 South Korean troops - began early Sunday, Seoul's defence ministry spokesman said.

The drill - which was delayed to avoid clashing with February's Winter Olympics in the South - will be held for a month in April, about half the time it usually lasts.

This year's drills feature fewer strategic weapons like a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Seoul army said earlier. The deployment of such powerful weapons at past drills has frequently drawn an angry response from the North.

The two allies are also set to stage the annual Key Resolve drill - a tabletop exercise using mainly computer-based simulations - for the usual duration of two weeks beginning late April.

Pyongyang quiet