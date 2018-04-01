Deadly protests against Indian rule erupted in several parts of India-administered Kashmir on Sunday following the killings of at least 13 suspected rebels in fighting with Indian troops, officials said.

At least three army soldiers and four civilians were also killed in the fighting and subsequent protests. Over 150 people were wounded in the clashes between protesters and the Indian police, local media reported.

The new round of anti-India protests and clashes comes after Indian troops launched deadly counter-insurgency operations targeting mainly the southern parts of Kashmir, where new-age rebels have revived the armed rebellion and challenged New Delhi's rule with guns and effective use of social media.

The gun battles in southern Kashmir began overnight after Indian troops raided two villages following a tip that rebels were hiding there and came under fire, police said.

Police said the rebels tried to escape from a security cordon while firing their guns and grenades but were killed in the ensuing fighting.

At least 12 rebels, including some commanders, were killed in two separate gun battles in the Shopian area, while one rebel was killed and another captured in Anantnag, said the region's top police officer S P Vaid.

Three Indian soldiers were killed and at least six police and soldiers were wounded, Vaid said.

While eight of the dead rebels were identified as local cadres of Kashmir's largest rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen, Indian troops were still clearing off the rubble of a destroyed house at a third gun battle site where bodies of three rebels were lying, Vaid said.

Local residents said soldiers blasted several civilian homes with explosives while fighting the rebels.

No rebel group fighting against Indian rule immediately issued any statement about Sunday's fighting.

TRT World'sBaba Umar speaks on the latest situation in the region.

Massive protests in solidarity with rebels

As the fighting raged, anti-India protests erupted in several villages in southern Kashmir in solidarity with the rebels.

Many protesters shouting slogans like "Go India, go back" and "We want freedom" also tried to march to the gun battle sites to help the trapped rebels escape, leading to clashes between rock-throwing residents and Indian troops who fired live ammunition, shotgun pellets and tear gas.

According to hospital officials and police, dozens of civilians were injured in the ongoing clashes.

Some critically injured were shifted to hospitals in the region's main city of Srinagar.

India soldiers also fired on the funeral of a rebel fighter, wounding at least 15 civilians, Rising Kashmir reported. It said 34 civilians were hospitalised for pellet wounds received during clashes with Indian forces in several districts.

Indian army warns rebels

Authorities stopped train services and cut cellphone internet services in the most restive towns, and reduced connection speeds in other parts of the Kashmir Valley, a common practice aimed to calm tensions and prevent anti-India demonstrations from being organised.