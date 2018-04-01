Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his remarks targeting Turkey's ongoing anti-terror operation in Syria's Afrin region.

Erdogan's remarks came after at least 16 Gazans were killed and hundreds injured on Friday when Israeli forces opened fire on protesters marking Land Day.

"He says our soldiers are oppressing people in Afrin. Netanyahu, you are very weak, very poor," said Erdogan.

"We are dealing with terrorists, but you are not. Because you are a terror state," Erdogan told the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party congress in southern Adana province.

Calling the Israeli leader "an occupier" in Palestine, Erdogan said Netanyahu has no right to criticise Turkey.

"History is recording what you have done to all those oppressed Palestinians," Erdogan said, adding that he believes Israelis too are disturbed by Netanyahu's misdeeds.

Friday’s rallies were the start of a six-week protest that culminates on May 15, the day the Palestinians call “Nakba,” or the Catastrophe, when Israel was created.

The demonstrators are demanding that Palestinian refugees be allowed the right of return to towns and villages which their families fled from, or were driven out of, when the state of Israel was created in 1948.