WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands of alleged immigrants locked up in India's Assam
Alleged immigrants in Assam are pinning their hopes on a verification programme called the National Register of Citizens, which considers someone a legal citizen if they can prove a connection to the Indian state before the Bangladesh War in 1971.
Thousands of alleged immigrants locked up in India's Assam
Villagers walk past Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel patrolling a road ahead of the publication of the first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Juria village of Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, on December 28, 2017. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
April 2, 2018

Authorities in the Indian state of Assam are detaining people accused of being illegal immigrants.

Unauthorised border crossings from Bangladesh have historically been a problem in India’s state of Assam. In 2009, the border police began a crackdown. Lawyers and activists say more than 13,000 people were designated foreigners within a year of the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party coming to power in Assam in 2016. 

Sabbar Ali Shiekh is now used to waiting near the detention centre. It's where his mother, accused of being an illegal foreigner, has been held since last August. Born in India, Sabbar Ali says he doesn't understand why she's behind bars.

RECOMMENDED

“We've paid 40,000 rupees to lawyers and submitted all the documents we have. But they've locked her up saying she's Bangladeshi," he says.

As Radhika Bajaj reports from Assam, activists are warning it's the poor and illiterate, as well as Muslims, who in many cases end up in detention centres. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan pays tribute to Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vows to counter STC military actions undermining de-escalation
US strike hit areas with no Daesh presence in Nigeria, residents say
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
China passes new drone law aimed at tightening oversight of flying operations
China passes revised foreign trade law to bolster trade war capabilities
Niger approves nationwide mobilisation to address rising security threats
World condemns Israel for breaking Somalia’s sovereignty with Somaliland move
Thailand and Cambodia announce 'immediate' ceasefire after weeks of violence: statement
1,500 US flights cancelled amid severe winter storm warnings
Gaza death toll nears 71,000 as Israel continues to violate ceasefire