Villagers in Afrin have returned to their homes and started to repair their houses after the recent defeat of the YPG terror group – the Syrian branch of the PKK – by the Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) as part of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch to secure its borders with Syria.

''They were always asking money. We had to give it to them. But we didn't have much. We were afraid of them. Now they're gone, we will repair our houses,'' says a woman in Sharran village which was under YPG control for six years.