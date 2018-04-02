WORLD
Locals return to Afrin to rebuild their lives
After Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army drove the PKK-linked YPG out of the Syrian town of Afrin, locals are returning now that the situation has stabilised.
A farmer after the YPG was driven out of his village in Afrin by the Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army during Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
April 2, 2018

Villagers in Afrin have returned to their homes and started to repair their houses after the recent defeat of the YPG terror group – the Syrian branch of the PKK – by the Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) as part of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch to secure its borders with Syria.

''They were always asking money. We had to give it to them. But we didn't have much. We were afraid of them. Now they're gone, we will repair our houses,'' says a woman in Sharran village which was under YPG control for six years.

Villagers are glad that Turkey and its FSA allies have driven out the YPG. But as TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports, it will take time for the scars to heal.

SOURCE:TRT World
