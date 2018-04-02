With the game tied, Arike Ogunbowale took the inbounds pass and dribbled to the corner, hitting the game winner to give Notre Dame the title.

It was the second-straight game that the junior guard hit a buzzer beater to carry the Irish. In the semi-final, her jumper with one second left knocked off previously unbeaten UConn to set up Sunday's final against Mississippi State.

The title came 17 years to the day after the Irish's only other championship in 2001.

Ogunbowale earned most outstanding player honours for the tournament.

Notre Dame had been to the championship game four other times in the previous seven years, falling short each time. But this version of Muffet McGraw's squad refused to lose, and the run was even more improbable because the Irish lost four players over the season to injuries.