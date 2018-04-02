A Palestinian succumbed to his wounds in the Gaza Strip on Monday, taking to 18 the death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops near border of the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

"Faris al Riqib, 29, was injured in the abdomen east of Khan Younis on Friday and died today," ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qidra said in a statement.

Friday's mass marches launched a six-week-long protest campaign demanding that Palestinian refugees be allowed the right of return to towns and villages which their families fled from, or were driven out of, when Israel was created in 1948.

The protesters also demand end to a stifling decade-old blockade of the territory.