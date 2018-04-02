Beginnings...

As they say, there’s a beginning to each dream.

Growing up in those narrow alleys lined with ancient stone houses which the city of Mosul was so famous for, I would often sit in my father’s shop after school. We had a neighbour I called "Uncle Yunus" who was a gardener at University of Mosul. He used to visit us almost every day and tell my father about life inside university, about its corridors, its gardens, the elegance of its students, and the cultural events there. It piqued my curiosity then and ever since I’ve felt a connection, an affinity with that university.

I dreamt of going with Uncle Yunus to the university, of living the life of a student, of seeing what they saw.

Days became years and I completed by my secondary education at one of the oldest institutes of Mosul, Al Sharqiya school. Most of Mosul’s thinkers, politicians and scientists of competence had graduated from Al Sharqiya.

Despite some financial difficulties, my father was there at each step, helping me reach my dream university.

One autumn night in 2010, I got a message from one of my friends who had spotted my name on one of the central admission lists. I had been accepted at the University of Mosul’s law faculty.

It was an unforgettable moment. I don’t know what happened to me that night, it was madness, I was walking the streets without knowing where I was going.

But my feet took me straight to my father’s shop, tears of happiness streaming down my face.

“Abi (my dad), do you remember what I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid? My dreams will come true.”

University life

It was a sunny morning. I hopped on a rickety bus from Al Farouk, staring out at the banks of the Tigris which connects the two halves of Mosul until I reached my new world – the University of Mosul.

I was 19, and I had arrived in a world of intellectual and cultural pluralism. Different nationalities and cultures, Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen and Christians. The poor and the rich, the son from the village and the son from the city.

As I completed my orientation, I realised I had arrived – a real law student who would become a lawyer and defend human rights one day. It felt like a dream; was I really a student at Mosul university?

University life was great. I immersed myself in the study of human rights, international humanitarian law and the history of political systems – these subjects were the centre of my formative years.

And then there were my friends. We would meet between lectures at the cafeteria. Something funny that happened on the bus, serious discussions, daily anecdotes, anything that made us laugh would bring us together for a cup of tea. Indeed, I had a great group of friends.

At the end of the day, I used to go to the Central Library. It became a routine with my colleague and my friend Joseph Nabil, a Christian from Mosul studying political science.

I would be surrounded by books, maps, manuscripts, research – whatever a student might need. I could dive into an ocean of books and would often lose track of time. The librarian would tell me time was up and I would have to leave the library, always wishing I could stay on.

Dark clouds...

After a quiet night like most days then, I woke up early at dawn on June 8, 2014 to go over my lessons, as usual, before university.

After a few moments, I heard blasts and the sounds of battle. I felt like I was at a war front, not in Mosul, the city of peace and coexistence.

I stayed home with my family as things kept escalating. There were armed groups advancing towards the city. I was living in the eastern fold and clashes in our neighbourhood were close to our house.

On the tenth of June, after two days of clashes between the federal police and what looked like armed militias, I called my colleague Muhammad Hadad who lived on the western side of Mosul where the battle had not yet reached.

He said security forces, the Iraqi army and operations command centre had all withdrawn from the city almost completely. I could not believe what Muhammad told me.

Was it possible security forces which commandeer such large numbers had left the fate of the city and its citizens in the hands of hundreds of armed individuals who appeared out of nowhere? The only thing we knew was that the groups had crossed the Syrian-Iraqi borders.

I decided to leave my house and go to one of the streets in the old city to see what was happening. I saw cars packed with people raising black flags and opening fire in the air to celebrate their “victory.”

Their features suggested the armed men were from different countries, including Iraqis. I saw many Caucasians, North Africans and Europeans from Germany, France and the UK.

I felt I was in another world. How and what was happening – was I even in Mosul?

Eventually, I surrendered to the facts. I learnt the men were Daesh fighters. I realised later we were entering a dark tunnel.