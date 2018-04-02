The most powerful Syrian rebel faction on the fringes of Damascus began abandoning its stronghold in the once rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta on Monday, opening the way for the regime forces to secure full control of the area, after seven years of revolt.

A Russian-brokered deal had been reported on Sunday for fighters with Jaish al Islam (or Army of Islam), the largest rebel group still in Ghouta, to leave the enclave's main town of Douma.

"Twelve buses carrying 629 Jaish al Islam terrorists and their families exited Douma ... in preparation of them being transported to Jarablus," regime news agency SANA reported, using the regime's term for all rebel fighters.

Journalists on the ground said both the regime and the rebels had restricted access to the evacuation operation from Douma.

There was no immediate comment from the opposition group. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the civil war through a network of activists on the ground, also reported the evacuation.

The retaking of eastern Ghouta would mark a major milestone in regime leader Bashar al Assad's efforts to regain control of territory seized by rebel factions during Syria's seven-year civil war.

Assad's forces have retaken 95 percent of eastern Ghouta since launching a blistering assault on the besieged enclave on February 18, killing 1,600 civilians and displacing tens of thousands more.

Division within ranks of fighters?

Pro-regime newspaper Al Watan said in an editorial on Monday it was a matter of hours until Douma was declared a "town empty of terrorism".

"The town of Douma has come closer to joining other villages and areas of [eastern] Ghouta taken back by the army," it said.

The rebels have been negotiating with Russia, a key ally of Assad, for days on an agreement to evacuate Douma.