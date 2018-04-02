Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who emerged as a combative anti-apartheid campaigner during her husband Nelson Mandela's decades in jail but whose reputation was later tarnished by allegations of violence, died on Monday at the age of 81.

The woman many South Africans once described as the "Mother of the Nation" and a champion of the black majority, died "surrounded by her family and loved ones," according to a statement released by Madikizela-Mandela's family.

Madikizela-Mandela had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year, according to her family. She had back surgery a year ago.

"She fought valiantly against the apartheid state and sacrificed her life for the freedom of the country," family spokesman Victor Dlamini said.

"She kept the memory of her imprisoned husband Nelson Mandela alive during his years on Robben Island and helped give the struggle for justice in South Africa one its most recognisable faces."

The nature of her illness was not disclosed.

A crowd of around 200 people soon gathered outside her Soweto home, singing and dancing. A number of national and local politicians arrived and police closed the street to traffic.

TRT World'sGladys Njoroge Morgan reports.

'We lost a mother'

President Cyril Ramaphosa led an outpouring of grief over her death in South Africa.

"Today we have lost a mother, a grandmother, a friend, a comrade, a leader and an icon," said Ramaphosa, who was expected to visit the family home later on Monday.

Retired South African cleric and anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu said, "Her courageous defiance was deeply inspirational to me and to generations of activists."