At least seven people were killed on Monday as protesters led by India's Dalits set fire to police posts and blocked railway tracks, local media said.

The protests come after the Supreme Court ruled last month that arrests under a law meant to speed action on complaints of violence against Dalits required prior sanction from officials and barred the immediate arrest of those accused in such complaints.

In its judgment the court said prior approval was required following the acknowledged abuse of provisions for arrest in such cases.

Four people were killed in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, where police also imposed a curfew, Indian television channels reported. Three others were killed in other states, local media said.

The "Bharat Bandh" (India shutdown) was called by groups representing the Dalits, formerly known as untouchables, who make up 200 million of India's 1.25 billion population and are at the bottom of the caste hierarchy.

Some protesters carried banners demanding a nationwide shutdown, while others held placards saying the judgment was diluting the law.

"Get out in strong numbers, block the roads if needed, but do not touch public property," Jignesh Mevani, an independent Dalit lawmaker from the western state of Gujarat, told the India Today news channel.

Although he backed the protests, Mevani said, he was opposed to any damage to public property.

Clashes across Indian states

Clashes with police, attacks on buses and government buildings and blocked trains and roads were reported in several Indian states.

Television showed police beating protesters and an unidentified person firing shots, with demonstrators in the northern state of Haryana also setting police posts ablaze and attacking shops.

Violence was reported from other states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar, while exams have been postponed and internet services have been shut down due to clashes in Punjab.

The death in Uttar Pradesh was in Muzaffarnagar.

"Some 30 police and about 30-35 protesters were also injured, one of them seriously," said Praveen Kumar, the state police deputy inspector general.

Rahul Prakash, superintendent of police in Alwar in Rajasthan, said two or three people had been hit by bullets during clashes in the city. Police added that about 20 people had been injured.

Local media reports said that at least one more person had died in the western state of Rajasthan.

The four dead were in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, according to Rishi Kumar Shukla, director general of the state police. He insisted however that events had been brought "under control".