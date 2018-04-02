Morocco's government is threatening to take control of UN-monitored buffer zones in Western Sahara amid concerns that the mission is failing to keep out Polisario Front independence fighters.

The warning on Sunday came as the UN is preparing a report this week on whether to extend its 27-year-old peacekeeping mission for Western Sahara, a territory claimed by both Morocco and the Polisario.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Sunday that the Polisario recently moved members to the UN-controlled areas of Bir Lehlou and Tifariti. He also said Polisario members are again entering the Guerguerat area near the Mauritanian border, despite a UN-brokered deal to leave after tensions erupted there in 2016.

"If the UN, its secretary-general and the Security Council are not ready to put an end to these provocations, Morocco will have to act out its responsibility and intervene in the buffer zones," Bourita told reporters after an emergency parliament session to address Western Sahara.

"Not observed any movement"

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday that members of the UN peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara, known as MINURSO, "have not observed any movement of military elements in the northeast territory."

"MINURSO continues to monitor the situation closely," he added.

Bourita said Morocco has alerted the Security Council to its plans to step in the deserted land, but declined to specify what kind of intervention or when it would begin.

Peru's UN ambassador, Gustavo Meza-Cuadra, the current council president, told reporters on Monday that he received a letter from Morocco's UN ambassador that has been circulated to the 15 council members.