President Donald Trump lashed out in fury on Monday over immigration, an outburst triggered by images of a "caravan" of hundreds of Central American migrants headed towards the US border.

For the second straight day, Trump took to Twitter to attack Mexico for allowing the 1,500-strong group to march unimpeded toward the United States, their daily progress mapped out by US media.

He threatened to abrogate NAFTA, the US-Mexico-Canada free trade pact, and demanded Congress pass tougher immigration legislation and support his plan for a wall along the Mexican frontier.

He also declared he no longer supported a replacement for DACA, the program that had offered protection against deportation for about 700,000 undocumented immigrants, most of them Mexicans, who came to the US as children.

"Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large 'Caravans' of people enter their country," the president wrote.

"Mexico is making a fortune on NAFTA... They have very strong border laws -- ours are pathetic," he added.

"With all of the money they make from the US, hopefully they will stop people from coming through their country and into ours, at least until Congress changes our immigration laws!"

Since taking office more than a year ago, cracking down on legal and undocumented immigration has been a focus of Trump.

He has repeatedly tried to link immigration with crime but immigrant defenders say many are fleeing poverty and violence.

1,500 headed to border

Mexico's Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete Prida rejected Trump's accusations.

"It is absolutely incorrect to say that Mexico is not making an effort" to control illegal migration, he told journalists on Monday.