Malaysia's parliament on Monday passed a law prohibiting fake news that critics fear will be abused to silence dissent ahead of a general election.

Despite warnings such a law would help Malaysian prime minister to have absolute power, the bill was approved 123 to 64 after a heated debate.

The bill originally proposed a 10-year jail term and a fine of up to $128,000 (500,000 ringgit) for offenders, but the approved legislation sets the maximum prison sentence at six years.

Rights activists say the law appears aimed at shutting down discussion of a multibillion-dollar financial scandal involving Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is widely expected to call for national elections in the next few days.

They also fear the bill, which covers all media and extends even to foreigners outside Malaysia, could be used against critics of gerrymandering or other aspects of the electoral process after parliament last week swiftly approved controversial new constituency boundaries for the elections, which are due in August but widely expected soon.

"The existing laws are sufficient, why do we need one more act? This will see one step forward to dictatorship, this is more than autocracy," opposition lawmaker Lim Guan Eng told parliament.

Azalina Othman, minister in charge of law, said social media such as Twitter and Facebook have acknowledged they are unable to monitor fake news on their platforms.

She said the bill gives power to the court, not the government, to decide what is fake news.