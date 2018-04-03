WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian boy talks about forced YPG recruitment
A former YPG recruit says he was kidnapped from his home by the group when he turned 18 and then was forced to serve at one of its camps in Syria's Afrin region.
Syrian boy talks about forced YPG recruitment
A Syrian boy, who was forced to serve as a driver for the YPG in Afrin, doesn't want to show his face. / TRTWorld
By Saim Kurubas
April 3, 2018

A former member of the PKK-affiliated YPG, who was kidnapped from his home when he was 18, has spoken out about the group's recruitment methods in northwestern Syria.

“They broke into our house ... and took me by force. They blindfolded me and put me in a truck. When I opened my eyes I was in a Kafr Jana camp. They locked me in a room for 10 days. Then they put me in a training programme,” says a Kurdish boy in Syria’s Afrin region.

He returned to his family after the area was recently cleared of the group by the Turkish military and Free Syrian Army.

RECOMMENDED

But as TRT World's Alaattin Kilic reports, the boy is haunted by the experience of life under the YPG.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli army locks down villages in occupied West Bank after gunfire
Turkish president hails 'largest reconstruction mobilisation' as 455,000th disaster home delivered
Erdogan pays tribute to Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
Türkiye ratifies investment deal with Hong Kong and a UN marine pact
Türkiye holds ceremony in Ankara for fallen Libyan delegation
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vows to counter STC military actions undermining de-escalation
US strike hit areas with no Daesh presence in Nigeria, residents say
Russia strikes Ukraine ahead of Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump
China passes new drone law aimed at tightening oversight of flying operations
China passes revised foreign trade law to bolster trade war capabilities
Niger approves nationwide mobilisation to address rising security threats
World condemns Israel for breaking Somalia’s sovereignty with Somaliland move
Thailand and Cambodia announce 'immediate' ceasefire after weeks of violence: statement