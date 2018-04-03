In some of the Mexican towns playing host to a "caravan" of more than 1,200 Central American migrants heading to the US border, the welcome mat has been rolled out despite President Donald Trump's call for Mexican authorities to stop them.

Local officials have offered lodging in town squares and empty warehouses or arranged transport for the migrants, participants in a journey organised by the immigrant advocacy group Pueblo Sin Fronteras. The officials have conscripted buses, cars, ambulances and police trucks. But the help may not be entirely altruistic.

"The authorities want us to leave their cities," said Rodrigo Abeja, an organizer from Pueblo Sin Fronteras. "They've been helping us, in part to speed the massive group out of their jurisdictions."

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes has more on the story.

At some point this spring, the caravan's 2,000-mile (3,200-km) journey that began at Tapachula near the Guatemalan border on March 25 will end at the US border, where some of its members will apply for asylum, while others will attempt to sneak into the United States.

Abeja said there was a lot of pressure from authorities to stop the caravan "because of Donald Trump's reaction." The Mexican government issued a statement late on Monday saying it was committed to "legal and orderly" migration.

The government said the caravan had been taking place since 2010 and was largely made up of Central Americans entering Mexico who had not met the necessary legal requirements.

"For this reason, participants in this (caravan) are subject to an administrative migratory procedure, while 400 have already been repatriated to their countries of origin, in strict accordance with the law and respecting their human rights," it said.

Those without permission to stay in Mexico or who had failed to request it through the proper channels could expect to be returned to their homelands, a government official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Doing Little

Trump railed on Twitter against the caravan on Monday, accusing Mexico of "doing very little, if not NOTHING" to stop the flow of immigrants crossing the US border illegally. "They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA," he concluded.

Mexico's interior minister Alfonso Navarrete did not directly address the caravan, but he wrote on Twitter that he spoke to the US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Monday, and that the two had "agreed to analyze the best ways to attend to the flows of migrants in accordance with the laws of each country."

Mexico must walk a delicate line with the United States because the countries are in the midst of renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) along with Canada.

At the same time, Mexican left-wing presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has an 18-point lead ahead of the July 1 election, according to a poll published on Monday.