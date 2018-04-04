April 4, 2018
Martin Luther King was shot dead exactly 50 years ago today.
He's credited with helping bring about civil rights legislation in the US and transforming attitudes towards race in the country.
However, his critics say he didn't go far enough, and even today, America often appears to be a country riven by racial tensions.
So what exactly has his legacy meant for black people and for race relations in the US?
TRT World ’s Jon Brain reports from King's hometown of Atlanta in Georgia.
SOURCE:TRT World