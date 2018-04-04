WORLD
Martin Luther King's legacy lives on 50 years after his death
Martin Luther King’s legacy has rarely seemed as important as it does today, 50 years on from his death.
Martin Luther King Jr (C) leads other civil rights leaders and marchers during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. August 28, 1963. / Reuters Archive
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
April 4, 2018

Martin Luther King was shot dead exactly 50 years ago today. 

He's credited with helping bring about civil rights legislation in the US and transforming attitudes towards race in the country.

However, his critics say he didn't go far enough, and even today, America often appears to be a country riven by racial tensions. 

So what exactly has his legacy meant for black people and for race relations in the US?

TRT World ’s Jon Brain reports from King's hometown of Atlanta in Georgia.

SOURCE:TRT World
