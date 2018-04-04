The head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday that the United States is in a “very robust dialogue” with Turkey over Syria.

General Joseph Votel made the remarks at a forum on the situation in Iraq and Syria organised by the United States Institute of Peace, a Washington-based think tank.

Emphasising the importance of communication between the NATO allies to de-escalate situations and try to resolve issues through discussion, Votel noted that Washington and Ankara have an "open line" of dialogue.

"So where they feel the need to conduct operations for their own security, we have the ability to talk with them about that and make sure that we are de-conflicted and that we are not putting our forces in a position where they have to make kind of binary choices here," he added.

Fight against Daesh

Describing the PKK's Syrian branch YPG as a "principal partner on the ground", Votel also claimed that Turkey’s military operation to remove terrorists from Afrin had slowed down coalition operations against Daesh.

He said pressure against Daesh must be maintained and discussion and diplomacy must be utilised to help de-escalate undesirable situations.

When asked whether YPG's mobilisation to Afrin jeopardised the fight against Daesh and if there is still a path to eliminating Daesh from remaining areas, Votel said there is always a path and the coalition will continue to look at how it will work through this issue.

Friction over Manbij