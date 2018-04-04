Thousands of Brazilians demonstrated in favour of prison for former president and election front runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the eve of a Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday on whether he should start serving a 12-year sentence for corruption.

Up to 20,000 people turned out after work in the country's biggest city, Sao Paulo, as well as a few thousand in Rio de Janeiro and smaller numbers in other cities.

Lula, 72, was sentenced to 12 years and one month in prison after being convicted last year of accepting a seaside apartment as a bribe from a huge construction company seeking government contracts.

He appealed in a lower court, but lost.

The head of the army, General Eduardo Villas Boas, tweeted that the military shared Brazilians' "desire for the repudiation of impunity."

Villas Boas also asked "who is really thinking about the good of the country and future generations and who is only worried about personal interests?"

The protesters demanded that Lula begin his sentence and be barred from the October 7 presidential election in which the veteran leftist is leading in the polls, despite his legal problems.

"We want Brazil to be freed of this shameful corruption. Imprison Lula and let Brazil turn the page," said Mara Massa, 67, at the protest in Sao Paulo, where the crowd chanted "No more Lula!"

Rallies in favour of Lula

Smaller demonstrations in favour of the Workers' Party founder also took place around the country.

The court showdown scheduled in the capital Brasilia on Wednesday has become a focal point for Brazil's deeply divided electorate.

Under current law, that means he should go immediately to prison, while pressing further appeals. However, Lula has asked the Supreme Court to grant him habeas corpus recourse, allowing him to remain free while pursuing those appeals.