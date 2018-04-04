The Russian military says on Wednesday it expects an opposition evacuation from the suburbs of the Syrian capital to be completed in the coming days.

The Russian Defense Ministry and Syrian rebel fighters struck a deal on Sunday for the Jaish al Islam, the biggest fighting group in the Damascus suburbs of eastern Ghouta, to leave the area for the opposition-controlled north.

Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy of the Russian General Staff told a conference on Wednesday that the rebel fighters were still leaving the town of Douma, but he expected the evacuation to wrap up in the coming days.

The defence ministry said earlier on Wednesday that more than 3,000 rebels and their family members have evacuated Douma since Sunday.

Evacuees lead to Al Bab

Later on Tuesday, another convoy carrying civilians and opposition fighters from the enclave had also arrived in the Al Bab district of Aleppo.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents based in the area, the evacuees are ongoing from the towns of Arbin, Zamalka, Ain Tarma and lastly in Douma.

Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield, which was launched in September 2016, liberated Al Bab from Daesh terrorists.

The operation, which concluded in March 2017, was meant to clear terrorists from areas of Syria bordering Turkey.

Tuesday’s convoy was made of 22 buses carrying over 1,440 passengers, including injured people, patients, women and children.