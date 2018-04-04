WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippines’ Duterte calls UN rights chief 'empty-headed'
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte slams the UN human rights chief, calling him “empty-headed” in a row over international criticism of his deadly drug war.
Philippines’ Duterte calls UN rights chief 'empty-headed'
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers a speech during the 121st founding anniversary of the Philippine Army (PA) at Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines March 20, 2018. / Reuters
April 4, 2018

President Rodrigo Duterte has launched a foul-mouthed attack on the UN human rights chief, calling him “empty-headed” in a row over international criticism of the Philippine leader’s deadly drug war.

Zeid Raad al Hussein, the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, had last month said Duterte needed “psychiatric evaluation” and that his verbal attacks on a United Nations rapporteur who condemned his anti-drug crackdown could not go unanswered.

“Hey son of a whore, you commissioner, I need to go to a psychiatrist?” asked Duterte in a speech late on Tuesday.

“The psychiatrist told me: ’You are okay, mayor. You are just fond of cursing,’” Duterte said, referring to his former title.

The Philippine leader added he had been advised to refrain from commenting on the remarks of Zeid, a Jordanian prince, but he wanted to “seek revenge.”

Zeid, who has criticised alleged extrajudicial killings in the drug war, last month said Duterte’s remarks about a UN rapporteur seeking to investigate the matter were “absolutely disgraceful.”

Zeid last month also condemned Duterte’s statement ordering troops to shoot female rebels in the vagina.

In Tuesday’s speech, Duterte defended the comments along with his war on drugs.

RECOMMENDED

“I am rude? I am really rude. There is nothing I can do about that,” Duterte said.

“I kill people? Yes, I really kill people ... go ahead and do drugs there. I already told you to stop.”

Dreaming

Addressing human rights groups, Duterte said: “You are dreaming if you think you can jail me.”

“Look, you have a big head but it’s empty. There is no grey matter between your ears. It’s hollow. It’s empty. It cannot even sustain a nutrient for your hair to grow because his hair here is gone,” Duterte said as he touched his head.

Duterte, 73, has launched curse-laden tirades on world leaders, including former US President Barack Obama and Pope Francis, as well as critics of his anti-crime crackdown.

Duterte won a presidential election in mid-2016 after promising to eradicate drugs in society within six months by killing tens of thousands of users and dealers.

Philippine police say they have killed roughly 4,100 suspects who fought back during arrest, but rights groups allege the actual number is three times higher and accuse the authorities of murder.

The International Criminal Court has launched a “preliminary examination” into killings in the anti-drug campaign.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues