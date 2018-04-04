President Rodrigo Duterte has launched a foul-mouthed attack on the UN human rights chief, calling him “empty-headed” in a row over international criticism of the Philippine leader’s deadly drug war.

Zeid Raad al Hussein, the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, had last month said Duterte needed “psychiatric evaluation” and that his verbal attacks on a United Nations rapporteur who condemned his anti-drug crackdown could not go unanswered.

“Hey son of a whore, you commissioner, I need to go to a psychiatrist?” asked Duterte in a speech late on Tuesday.

“The psychiatrist told me: ’You are okay, mayor. You are just fond of cursing,’” Duterte said, referring to his former title.

The Philippine leader added he had been advised to refrain from commenting on the remarks of Zeid, a Jordanian prince, but he wanted to “seek revenge.”

Zeid, who has criticised alleged extrajudicial killings in the drug war, last month said Duterte’s remarks about a UN rapporteur seeking to investigate the matter were “absolutely disgraceful.”

Zeid last month also condemned Duterte’s statement ordering troops to shoot female rebels in the vagina.

In Tuesday’s speech, Duterte defended the comments along with his war on drugs.