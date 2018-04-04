TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan urges all actors in Syria to distance themselves from terror groups
Turkey, Iran and Russia – in a joint statement posted after the trilateral meeting in Ankara – said they have agreed to "speed up their efforts to ensure calm on the ground" in Syria and protect civilians in "de-escalation zones."
Erdogan urges all actors in Syria to distance themselves from terror groups
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey April 3, 2018. / Reuters
Emre İrenEmre İren
April 4, 2018

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Syria's territorial integrity depends on keeping all terror groups at bay.

Erdogan was speaking at a joint press conference following a tripartite summit on Syria that was held in the capital Ankara with his Russian and Iranian counterparts.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was fulfilling its responsibilities on de-escalation zones in Syria with necessary care.

Speaking about the summit, Erdogan said the leaders had discussed steps that will be taken to resolve the Syrian crisis.

"The main aim of the tripartite summit is to rebuild a Syria where peace prevails," he added.

The first tripartite summit was held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on November 22, 2017, to discuss the progress made in the Astana peace talks and changes in de-escalation zones across Syria.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World 's political correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more on the trilateral summit.

Erdogan said, "Turkey will not stop until all regions under YPG/PKK control, including Manbij, are secured. We will never allow either Syria or our region to be attacked by a few terrorist groups."

Erdogan called on the international community to support a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, "We want everybody to recognise the unity of Syria."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "The joint decision of Turkey, Russia and Iran is to ensure territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues