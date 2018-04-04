Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Syria's territorial integrity depends on keeping all terror groups at bay.

Erdogan was speaking at a joint press conference following a tripartite summit on Syria that was held in the capital Ankara with his Russian and Iranian counterparts.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was fulfilling its responsibilities on de-escalation zones in Syria with necessary care.

Speaking about the summit, Erdogan said the leaders had discussed steps that will be taken to resolve the Syrian crisis.

"The main aim of the tripartite summit is to rebuild a Syria where peace prevails," he added.

The first tripartite summit was held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on November 22, 2017, to discuss the progress made in the Astana peace talks and changes in de-escalation zones across Syria.