On January 10, Asifa Bano, an eight year old Muslim girl from the Bakerwal community was abducted from Rasana village in Jammu and Kashmir. It was later found that she had been drugged, tortured and raped while in captivity before being murdered.

The crime was followed by a destruction of evidence during initial investigations, the politicisation of the the issue by turning it into a communal issue, pressure from right-wing legislators to hush up the case, and the overt harassment of the victim's community by parts of the Hindu majority in the Jammu region.

The crime has to be seen through three prisms which form the corresponding identities of the minor girl. In addition to a violation of the girl's human rights it was the triple identity of Asifa which was raped and murdered. All three identities; tribal, religious and regional - demand separate discussions.

Marginalised tribal identity

The Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari are marginalised ethnic communities in the state. The J&K state administration has accorded Gujjar and Bakerwal communities the status of Scheduled Tribes in 1991. They live in all three regions of the J&K state; Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, and form the bulk of the population in Jammu province.

These communities have had a significant contribution to the political struggle of demanding self-determination from India.

The pioneering figure, Choudhary Ghulam Abbas, ably supported by many members of these communities, headed the Muslim Conference, one of the first political organisations to resist the autocratic Dogra regime prior to the 1947 partition of British India.

These communities, as they live on the geographical fringes, have been on the receiving end of state-sponsored violence in the Jammu region and northern parts of Kashmir Valley near the Line of Control. They live a nomadic lifestyle and pose less of a political threat, comparatively, to state power as long as a satisfactory supply of their basic amenities is ensured.

To avoid collective mobilisation of these communities, the state has successfully managed to secure for them basic facilities like water, electricity, roads and more importantly, jobs in the public sector.

Diverting their energies towards other issues, the state has ignited a conflict among these different tribes so that a collective tribal uprising alongside their Kashmiri compatriots  based on the lines of a common demand for self-determination  is prevented.

The animosity created between Gujjars and Paharis wherein the latter want a Scheduled Tribe status, but the former oppose such a move for Paharis, is the result of such a divisive politics state plays.

Moreover India's Forest Rights Act, which grants the tribal people rights to use forest land and products, has not been extended to J&K as the right-wing parties have always opposed this move.

The result is a dispossession of tribals of their land. In 2017, 250 Gujjar families were evicted from over half a million square meters of land, prompting widespread outrage from the community.

Regional identity

Considering Jammu as a regional unit of the politically disputed state of J&K, most of the districts have historically been proactive in demanding self-determination. Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar have witnessed enough violence during the conflict. Kishtwar had the state's first non-Muslim militants waging arms against the Indian state. Poonch and Rajouri were the first launch-pads of armed struggle against the Dogra king as early as 1948, which then continued against the Indian state as well.

The anti-India history of the Jammu region has surprisingly turned into a pro-India present. This massive transition is a cause of concern and equally a subject of study that needs a granular analysis.

Some of the reasons include an intricate counterinsurgency network employed by the state to counter dissent. Rather than fighting the war through its own soldiers, the state armed members of the community and made them fight against their own.

These armed mercenaries were organised in groups known as Village Defence Committees and counterinsurgency succeeded due to their unbridled power.

The leadership of the resistance — largely based in the Kashmir Valley — has also been unable to tap into the different regions of the state as they are mostly under house arrest. They also lack manpower in remote regions.

Zafar Choudhary, author of "Kashmir Conflict and the Muslims of Jammu", summarised the plight of Jammu Muslims well:

"The Geelanis have regrets that the Jammu Muslim is not a part of the Kashmir movement as much as the Kashmiri Muslim is. The Khajurias have a grouse that their Muslim neighbours are not as much Indians as they are. This is exactly where the fault lies. Both have a poor idea of the sentiments of Jammu Muslims".

The administration in the region employed militarised humanitarianism under the guise of welfare schemes, and simultaneously militarised every facet of social and political life in the region.

A similar tactic worked in favour of the state in Ladakh during the Kargil war of 1999 as narrated by Mona Bhan in her ethnographic account of the region. The state provides people with jobs in the army to fight its own people, and the Village Defense Committees serve as a perfect example of this.

Religious minority

Muslims form the majority in Jammu and Kashmir as a whole. In Jammu itself, Muslims were the majority until the events of 1947 changed the demographics altogether.

The dubious accession of Kashmir to India, and backed by military force, was only to ascertain a sort of legitimacy to the claims of India being a secular polity.

When it comes to the Muslim identity within the Jammu region, we are reminded of the Jammu massacre of 1947 which altered the demographics of the region  from 37 percent in 1941 to 10 percent Muslim in 1961, in Jammu district alone.

The massacre executed by Hindu extremists imported from Punjab and Dogra'ss forces — both of whom were supervised by the Dogra ruler himself — was a strategy, or conspiracy, against Muslim assertion in the state which favoured and could have led to a merger with Pakistan.

The pain of those events has not been extinguished, and the xenophobic sentiment towards non-Hindu communities has not died down.

Pertinently, a BJP leader in Jammu openly threatened and "reminded" Muslims of the treatment of 1947 in a 2016 rally, thereby implying that such an event can be repeated and it wont take much for a repeat performance.

The successful intrusion of the Bharatiya Janata Party in J&Ks mainstream political arena was made possible due to flourishing Hindu nationalist politics.