The White House said on Wednesday that the US military mission in Syria was coming to "a rapid end" but offered no firm timeline for a withdrawal, even as President Donald Trump has insisted it's time for American troops to return home.

With allies anxious about a hasty US withdrawal, the Trump administration said it would stay in war-torn Syria to finish off the job of defeating Daesh and was committed to eliminating the militants' "small" presence that "our forces have not already eradicated."

But White House press secretary Sarah Sanders suggested that would not be a long-term endeavor, and she described the extremist group that once controlled vast swaths of Syria and Iraq as "almost completely destroyed."

There were clear signs the United States was narrowing its mission in Syria, still in the throes of a long-running civil war, and would focus only on defeating Daesh and not on the broader task of stabilising the country and ensuring that the extremists cannot re-emerge.

Daesh never comes back

"We will continue to consult with our allies and friends regarding future plans," Sanders said in a brief written statement. "We expect countries in the region and beyond, plus the United Nations, to work toward peace and ensure" that Daesh never comes back.

Trump and his national security team are having a contentious debate about the future US role in Syria, where an American-led coalition has been fighting Daesh since 2014. Roughly 2,000 US troops are currently in Syria.

The president met with top aides on Tuesday before telling reporters that he wanted to "get out" and "bring our troops back home." CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who has been nominated to be secretary of state and other advisers strongly advised Trump against too quick a withdrawal, according to US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal talks.

US officials and foreign governments have been concerned that without a continued American military presence, Daesh could re-constitute itself or others could fill the void. There are fears, too, that Iran could gain further ground in the country.

Quick decision

Before that meeting, Trump said he expected to decide "very quickly" whether to remove US forces and that their primary mission was to defeat Daesh. "We've almost completed that task," he said.

At a news conference with the leaders of the Baltic nations, Trump was asked whether he still favored pulling US troops out of Syria.