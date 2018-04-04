A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and told her family members she "hated" the company opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life, police said.

Investigators do not believe Nasim Aghdam specifically targeted the three victims when she pulled out a handgun and fired off several rounds in a courtyard at the company's headquarters south of San Francisco on Tuesday, police said.

The Iranian-born woman who blogged about veganism and warned that the planet was "full of injustice and disease" had accused YouTube of suppressing her videos before she opened fire at the company's California headquarters, wounding three and killing herself.

In a series of Persian and English-language online postings, Nasim Najafi Aghdam, 39, railed against YouTube, the video-sharing site owned by Alphabet Inc's Google.

TRT World'sPhil Owira reports.

In some posts, she speaks about herself in heroic terms for surviving in a hostile world. Other pages are adorned with pictures of Aghdam scowling and wearing jewelry of her own design.

"I think I am doing a great job," she wrote in Persian on her Instagram account. "I have never fallen in love and have never got married. I have no physical and psychological diseases. But I live on a planet that is full of injustice and diseases."

In an English-language video posted to her YouTube account before the channel was deleted on Tuesday, Aghdam said, "I am being discriminated. I am being filtered on YouTube. I am not the only one."

Police on Wednesday were focused on the San Diego resident's anger at YouTube as a likely motive.

"Obviously she was upset with some of the practices or policies that the company had employed," San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

TRT World 's Frances Read reports on the incident.

A statement released later by the San Bruno police department identified her as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, 39, from San Diego, California. It said there was no evidence she knew the victims of the shooting or that anyone was specifically targeted. It said the motive remained under investigation.

Californian media reported that Aghdam's family had warned authorities that she could target YouTube prior to the shooting. The San Jose Mercury News quoted her father, Ismail Aghdam, as saying he had told police that she might go to YouTube's headquarters because she "hated" the company.

Efforts to reach her relatives by phone were unsuccessful.

Her family in Southern California recently reported her missing because she had not been answering her phone for two days, police said.

At one point on Tuesday, Mountain View, California police found her sleeping in her car and called her family to say everything was under control, hours before she walked onto the company grounds and opened fire.

A YouTube product manager, Todd Sherman, described on his Twitter feed hearing people running, first thinking it was an earthquake before he was told that a person had a gun.