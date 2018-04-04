The US is setting up two bases in Syria’s northern Manbij region, currently occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists, Anadolu Agency learned on Tuesday.

The US is extending an observation post in Dadat village, northern Manbij, in order to build a base, according to information Anadolu Agency says it has received from local sources in Manbij.

Construction materials and heavy equipment have already been transported to the southeast of the village.

The base will be located eight kilometres (4.9 miles) from Sajur River, which forms the frontline between Jarablus and Manbij.

The other base is being built four km (2.4 mi) from the frontline, south of Dadat.

US-backed groups are staying in a farm named "Nuaymiyah" and are engaged in constructing and planning of the base.

When completed, this will be the closest US base to the Euphrates Shield forces, which liberated parts of northern Syria during an operation led by Turkey from August 2016 to March 2017.

Reinforcements deployed

On Sunday, the US deployed military reinforcements to northern Manbij. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly warned of an operation to remove the YPG/PKK militants from the region.

Approximately 300 US soldiers arrived in Manbij in a convoy, which included many armoured vehicles and construction machinery.

The additional troops have started patrolling Sajur River shore daily. Previously, the patrols occurred weekly.

The Associated Press questioned the Pentagon over the bases.

Spokesman Eric Pahon said the coalition cannot discuss specific movements and locations of forces in Syria.

He said that commanders are delegated the authority and the responsibility to position people and resources needed to accomplish the mission and to protect themselves.

"Occasional modifications to force size would therefore be normal," Pahon said in an email.