President Donald Trump has ordered National Guard personnel to the southern US border, his administration said on Wednesday, in a bid to clamp down on illegal immigration from Mexico.

"We continue to see unacceptable levels of illegal drugs, dangerous gang activity, transnational criminal organisations and illegal immigration flow across our southern border," secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen told reporters at the White House.

"This threatens not only the safety of our communities and children but also our rule of law. It's time to act."

"The Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security have been directed to work together with our governors to deploy the National Guard to our southwest border, to assist the border patrol," she said.

"We do hope that the deployment begins immediately," she added. "Today is the day we want to start this process. The threat is real."

Tetiana Anderson is in Washington DC. She says that Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen also mentioned at the press briefing that Mexico is aware of the security situation.