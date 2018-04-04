Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday survived a no-confidence vote in parliament after a majority of legislators voted to support his coalition government but the instability caused may damage its reform agenda.

The opposition, eyeing fractures within the ruling alliance, had sponsored the trust vote against Wickremesinghe blaming him for failing to prevent an alleged scam in the bond market, and for failing to stop anti-Muslim riots that occurred last month.

Wickremesinghe, who leads Sri Lanka's United National Party (UNP), won the support of 122 members of the 225-member parliament, with 76 voting against him.

President Maithripala Sirisena's Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) was split over the vote, with the only 16 of its 42 lawmakers who support the government voting for the prime minister. Some 26 legislators, many from the SLFP, were absent.

"We can have a fresh start from tomorrow," Harin Fernando, a minister with the UNP told the parliament during the debate.

But many UNP legislators urged Wickremesinghe to sack the SLFP ministers who had expressed no confidence in him - suggesting the unity of the coalition was fraying.