US diplomats expelled by Russia over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain were seen leaving the US embassy in Moscow on Thursday morning to make their way to the airport, the TASS news agency reported.

Before the morning departure, journalists outside the embassy compound saw people leaving the residences, placing luggage on trucks. Some toted pet carriers.

Russia last week ordered 60 American diplomats to leave the country by Thursday in retaliation for the US expelling the same number of Russians.

The moves were part of a deepening dispute over the nerve-agent poisoning of a Russian former double agent and his daughter in the UK city of Salisbury on March 4..

The alleged attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal happened in Salisbury, England on March 4. Skripal, 66, is in critical but stable condition. Yulia, 33, has shown signs of improvement.

More than 150 diplomats have been expelled by Britain and allies since the incident and Russia has ordered reciprocal moves.

Diplomat expulsions "mockery" of law: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meanwhile dismissed the recent expulsions of Russian diplomats as a mockery of international law.

Lavrov said the nerve agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal was "staged" to justify the expulsions from many countries "whose arms were twisted."

TRT World spoke to Julia Lyubova in Moscow.