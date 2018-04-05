TÜRKİYE
Syrian children evacuated to Turkey recount horrors of war
Of Syria's estimated 10 million children, 8.6 million are now in dire need of assistance, up from about half a million after the first year of war.
Nour al Khateeb, who is only 12 years old, clearly remembers the brutal images of war in besieged eastern Ghouta. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
April 5, 2018

A number of children from Syria's war-ravaged enclave of eastern Ghouta have recently been evacuated to Turkey, with the surviving members of their families

Many of the Syrian children have been central to global campaigns calling for an end to the war that has been inflicting pain and misery since 2011.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan travelled to the Turkish province of Hatay to meet some of the families who are starting new lives in Turkey..

SOURCE:TRT World
