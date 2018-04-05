By Mazhar Ali
A number of children from Syria's war-ravaged enclave of eastern Ghouta have recently been evacuated to Turkey, with the surviving members of their families
Many of the Syrian children have been central to global campaigns calling for an end to the war that has been inflicting pain and misery since 2011.
TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan travelled to the Turkish province of Hatay to meet some of the families who are starting new lives in Turkey..
SOURCE:TRT World