Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday said that Turkey was against nuclear weapons, not nuclear energy.

Speaking to reporters in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, Cavusoglu said Turkey’s Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant would produce electricity, highlighting the differences between nuclear plants and nuclear weapons.

"Nuclear plants are everywhere in the world. Some people don’t know the difference between a nuclear power plant and a nuclear weapon," Cavusoglu added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin launched the construction of the power plant at a ceremony in Ankara on Tuesday.