WORLD
3 MIN READ
Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of air strikes ahead of PM Abbasi's visit
That latest accusation comes as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a visit to Kabul is expected to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on co-operation to halt militant attacks.
Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of air strikes ahead of PM Abbasi's visit
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is set to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on co-operation to halt militant attacks. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
April 6, 2018

Afghanistan on Thursday accused Pakistan of air strikes causing "huge financial damages" in the province of Kunar bordering Pakistan, ahead of a visit to Kabul on Friday by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Abbasi is set to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on co-operation to halt militant attacks.

The latest allegation from Afghan side highlights long-standing mistrust between the neighbours, even as both seek ways to improve security.

Afghanistan's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that Pakistani jets dropped four bombs on Wednesday evening in Kunar's Dangam district, without elaborating on the damage or making any mention of casualties.

"Afghanistan warns that continuing violations of international norms ... will have further consequences on the relations between the two countries," the ministry added.

Pakistan rejects allegations

Pakistan rejected as "baseless" the allegation that it violated Afghan airspace.

In a statement, its foreign affairs ministry said Pakistan's security forces were countering militant groups based in Afghanistan that launch attacks across the border.

RECOMMENDED

The spokesman of the ministry of foreign affairs in Pakistan responded to Afghan allegations in a series of tweets.

Military officials of the two countries met on Thursday in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi, where Pakistan shared details of the operations with Afghanistan, the ministry added. 

The operations took place on the Pakistani side of the border, Pakistan said.

Afghanistan should focus on plugging gaps on its side of the border and refrain from the "blame game," the ministry said.

Afghanistan's Western-backed government has long accused Pakistan of harbouring Afghan Taliban insurgents, a charge that Islamabad denies.

Islamabad, in turn, accuses Afghanistan of not doing enough to eradicate Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan militants, many of whom are based in Afghanistan and mostly carry out attacks inside Pakistan. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours