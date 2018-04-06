WORLD
4 MIN READ
Thousands expected at Friday's Palestinian protest along Gaza-Israel border
A Palestinian shot by Israeli forces on the Gaza border a week ago succumbed to his wounds on Friday, bringing to 20 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the "Great March of Return" protest started a week ago.
Thousands expected at Friday's Palestinian protest along Gaza-Israel border
Protests are to continue until mid-May, around the time the United States is due to move its Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. April 5, 2018. / AFP
By Azaera Amza
April 6, 2018

Thousands of Palestinians are expected to rally at Gaza's border on Friday despite warnings from Israel that its open-fire rules will not change, raising fears of fresh violence after the the bloodiest day for Gaza's people in years.

The planned demonstration comes a week after Israeli troops killed 20 Palestinians during a protest at the heavily fortified Gaza border in what was the bloodiest day since a 2014 war.

The protests are in support of refugees, including those in the Palestinian enclave who want to return to their former homes in what is now Israel.

This is supported by the United Nations in a resolution but has never been implemented, while around five million Palestinian refugees and their descendants live in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and countries surrounding Israel.

It is a key issue for Palestinians, many of whom still have the keys of the homes their families were driven from.

Israel says demanding they be allowed to return amounts to calling for the country to cease to exist.

Tens of thousands demonstrated peacefully last Friday. But Israel alleged that small groups of Palestinians approached the border, threw stones and rolled burning tyres towards its troops who responded with live fire and tear gas.

The response generated significant international anger, with critics accusing troops of using disproportionate force.

TRT World's Caitlin McGee on what Friday's protests may look like. 

RECOMMENDED

Questions have mounted over Israel's use of live fire, with Palestinians saying protesters were shot at while posing no threat to soldiers.

Rights groups have criticised the army's actions, while the European Union and Guterres have called for an independent investigation.

Human Rights Watch called the deaths "calculated" and illegal.

Israel has remained adamant its actions protect troops from attacks and stop attempts to infiltrate the border.

Protest organisers in Gaza said they were planning to try to stop smaller numbers of demonstrators approaching the fence and hurling stones or rolling burning tyres at Israeli troops.

Asaad abu Sharkh, a spokesman and member of the organising committee of the protests, dubbed the "Great March of Return," said better attempts will be made on Friday to keep Gaza residents from approaching the fence.

"I think this was a mistake, a mistake of organisation from us because we shouldn't have let people [go to the border]," he said.

"But at the same time we were not expecting the Israelis to shoot to kill."

Protests are to continue until mid-May, around the time the United States is due to move its Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The controversial pledge by President Donald Trump infuriated Palestinians, who see the annexed eastern sector of Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues