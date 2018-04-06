Thousands of Palestinians are expected to rally at Gaza's border on Friday despite warnings from Israel that its open-fire rules will not change, raising fears of fresh violence after the the bloodiest day for Gaza's people in years.

The planned demonstration comes a week after Israeli troops killed 20 Palestinians during a protest at the heavily fortified Gaza border in what was the bloodiest day since a 2014 war.

The protests are in support of refugees, including those in the Palestinian enclave who want to return to their former homes in what is now Israel.

This is supported by the United Nations in a resolution but has never been implemented, while around five million Palestinian refugees and their descendants live in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and countries surrounding Israel.

It is a key issue for Palestinians, many of whom still have the keys of the homes their families were driven from.

Israel says demanding they be allowed to return amounts to calling for the country to cease to exist.

Tens of thousands demonstrated peacefully last Friday. But Israel alleged that small groups of Palestinians approached the border, threw stones and rolled burning tyres towards its troops who responded with live fire and tear gas.

The response generated significant international anger, with critics accusing troops of using disproportionate force.

TRT World's Caitlin McGee on what Friday's protests may look like.