Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced the dissolution of parliament on Friday, paving the way for a tough election where the embattled leader will face off against his old mentor and the country's most seasoned campaigner Mahathir Mohamad.

Najib, 64, burdened by a multi-billion dollar scandal linked to a state fund, is under pressure to deliver an emphatic win for his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition as he struggles to appease Malaysians unhappy with rising costs and blunt the challenge from the still charismatic 92-year-old Mahathir.

Najib is widely expected to retain power, especially with a deep rift between Mahathir's opposition alliance and the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), which analysts expect will split the opposition vote.

TRT World spoke with Teresa Krug in the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Najib said he met Malaysia's king, Sultan Muhammad V, to gain approval for the dissolution.

"The king has permitted for parliament to be dissolved effective Saturday, April 7," Najib said in a special announcement on the state TV broadcaster.

"If victory is given to BN, we promise to do our best, to carry out a bigger, more inclusive and more comprehensive transformation of the country," Najib said.

Election in 60 days

Polling must be held within 60 days from the dissolution of parliament.

The Election Commission is expected to meet within the week to announce a date for the vote.