Turkey aims to stop smugglers, PKK with security wall along Iran border
Turkish authorities hope the 144-kilometre wall being built along its eastern border with Iran will reduce illegal cross-border movement and help them in the fight against the PKK terror group.
Turkey began construction of the 144-kilometre-long barrier in August as a means of blocking cross-border movement. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
April 6, 2018

Turkey is approaching the halfway mark in the construction of a new security wall along its eastern border with Iran.

Turkey began construction of the 144-kilometre-long barrier in August as a means of blocking cross-border movement. 

Turkish authorities say the wall will help them better combat smugglers as well as the PKK terror group.

The Turkey-Iran wall is in addition to its existing wall on the country's southern border with Syria.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
