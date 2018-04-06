By Mazhar Ali
April 6, 2018
Turkey is approaching the halfway mark in the construction of a new security wall along its eastern border with Iran.
Turkey began construction of the 144-kilometre-long barrier in August as a means of blocking cross-border movement.
Turkish authorities say the wall will help them better combat smugglers as well as the PKK terror group.
RECOMMENDED
The Turkey-Iran wall is in addition to its existing wall on the country's southern border with Syria.
TRT World's Joseph Hayat reports.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies