A former civil servant and suspected senior member of the Fetullah Gulen Terror Organisation (FETO) was remanded in custody on Friday in connection with the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey in December 2016, according to a judicial source.

A court in Ankara remanded in custody Sahin Sogut, formerly employed by the Turkish Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA), also identified as a senior FETO member and the superior of Mevlut Mert Altintas, the Russian envoy’s late assassin.

Sogut used his right to remain silent in the court, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

Sogut was arrested by security units in Ankara on Thursday as part of an investigation conducted by Ankara’s Public Prosecutor Adem Akinci.