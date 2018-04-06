Ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the controversial frontrunner in Brazil's October presidential election, ignored a deadline on Friday to surrender and start a 12-year prison sentence for corruption.

Lula was ordered to surrender by 5 pm (2000 GMT) to police in the city of Curitiba to begin serving a sentence of 12 years and one month for a corruption conviction.

However, he remained holed up in the metal workers union building in his hometown Sao Bernardo do Campo, surrounded by supporters.

TRT World'sSteve Mort reports.