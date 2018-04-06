An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley — the artist's only full-length portrait — is for sale with an estimated price tag of $30 million.

"Double Elvis (Ferus Type)" depicts the hip-swivelling musician holding a revolver, as he appeared in the 1960 Western "Flaming Star."

The 1963 black-on-silver portrait is being auctioned by Christie's in New York on May 17, alongside Warhol's "Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H, Jr."