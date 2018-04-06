CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Warhol's 'Double Elvis' could fetch $30 million at Christie's sale
The silkscreen print depicts the legendary musician in a pose from his 1960 Western movie "Flaming Star."
Warhol's 'Double Elvis' could fetch $30 million at Christie's sale
A painting by Andy Warhol called "Double Elvis [Ferus Type]" (1963) is displayed at Christie's auction rooms in London,, April 5, 2018. The painting will be offered in the Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Auction in New York on May 17, and carries a price tag in the region of $30 million (21,390,300 UK pounds). The portraits are on display at Christie's London showroom from Friday until April 10. / AP
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
April 6, 2018

An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley — the artist's only full-length portrait — is for sale with an estimated price tag of $30 million.

"Double Elvis (Ferus Type)" depicts the hip-swivelling musician holding a revolver, as he appeared in the 1960 Western "Flaming Star."

The 1963 black-on-silver portrait is being auctioned by Christie's in New York on May 17, alongside Warhol's "Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H, Jr."

RECOMMENDED

One of a series of mug shot images created by Warhol for the 1964 New York World's Fair, it's also expected to fetch $30 million.

The portraits are on display at Christie's London showroom from Friday until Tuesday.

Christie's contemporary art chairman Alex Rotter says the paintings are "very memorable and early examples of Warhol's profound understanding of fame."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues