A California man convicted of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl got a new sentence Friday of 25 years to life in prison after an appeals court found the trial judge handed down a 10-year sentence that was too lenient.

Kevin Rojano-Nieto, 23, also was ordered to register as a sex offender, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said. The original sentence outraged victims' rights groups and sparked an unsuccessful drive to recall Superior Court Judge Michael Marc Kelly.

Rojano-Nieto was convicted in 2014 of two felony counts, sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger and lewd acts upon a child under 14.

The crimes occurred earlier that year when the girl, a relative, wandered into the garage of his Santa Ana home as he was playing video games. The girl later told her mother she was in pain and was taken for a medical exam that led to the charges.

The defence contended that Rojano-Nieto, who had no criminal record, suffered from psychological issues stemming from growing up in a dysfunctional and abusive family.

Kelly sentenced Rojano-Nieto to 10 years in prison in 2015 rather than the state-mandated term of 25 years to life.

In an analysis, the judge said he compared sentencing for similar and other offences, looked into details of the case and took into account a court-ordered psychological examination and a sentencing report that concluded Rojano-Nieto wasn't a true paedophile or sexual predator and would not pose a danger to society.

Kelly wrote that the mandatory term would be "grossly disproportionate" in the case and would be unconstitutionally cruel and unusual.