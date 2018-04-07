While a plate piled high with hairy, palm-sized tarantulas is the stuff of nightmares for some, these garlic-fried spiders are a coveted treat in Cambodia, where the only fear is that they may soon vanish due to deforestation and unchecked hunting.

Taking a bite out of the plump arachnids has become a popular photo-op for squealing tourists who pass through Skun, the central Cambodian town nicknamed "Spiderville" for its massive market of creepy crawlers.

But the bulk of the clientele are locals who are there to load up on a traditional snack known as "aping" that vendors say is becoming scarce — and more expensive — as rapid development wipes out jungle habitats.

That has jacked up the price of the tarantulas to $1 a piece, a nearly tenfold spike over the past decade. For now the price surge is helping line the pockets of vendors who can unload several hundred spiders a day, but they fear that stocks are running low and will kill their businesses in the long-term.

"When the big forests disappear, these spiders will no longer exist," said seller Lou Srey Sros, as tourists snapped pictures of children playing with the eight-legged creatures.

Locals say the spiders, whose taste has been compared to crab, are best prepared simply – dipped in salt and garlic and then tossed into a pan of sizzling oil.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Apocathary or emergency ration?

Tarantulas have been part of the Cambodian diet for generations, prized for their purported medicinal qualities.

But they are believed to have cemented their place on the Cambodian palate during the brutal years under the Khmer Rouge in the late 1970s.

The Maoist regime forced millions of Cambodians out of the cities and was ultimately responsible for murdering, overworking and starving to death nearly a quarter of the population in its drive to create an agrarian utopia.