TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Rise in Afghan migrants trying to enter Turkey
Thousands of Afghanis and Pakistanis are trying to cross into Turkey from the country's eastern border with Iran. And with the border wall almost half complete, they are even taking greater risks.
Rise in Afghan migrants trying to enter Turkey
Dogubeyazit station at the district of Agri province at the border between Turkey and Iran. / TRTWorld
April 7, 2018

The bus station in the Turkish town of Dogubeyazit is close to the border with Iran. 

Migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan stay there after crossing in. Immigrants say they pay smugglers they met at the station to take them further west to the city of Erzincan.

As  Afghan refugees walks along the D100, they are often detained by the Turkish security forces. 

RECOMMENDED

They receive shelter, food and water and a 15-day notice to leave the country. But often, immigrants ignore the notice and head west towards Istanbul.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat has the story from the Turkey-Iran border.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues