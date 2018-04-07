A bus carrying a junior ice hockey team collided with a truck on a rural highway in Canada's western Saskatchewan province, killing at least 15 people, local media said on Saturday citing police.

The Saskatoon StarPhoenix said 14 more were injured – including three critically – in Friday's accident involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus.

The bus was carrying 28 people, including the driver.

Police said the crash took place at around 5:00 pm local time about 28 kilometres north of the town of Tisdale, a trading centre in an overwhelmingly agricultural region.

Journalist Chris Vandenbreekel was at the crash site.

The team was heading north for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks.

The Saskatchewan league is a feeder system for higher levels of hockey with many graduating to play at US and Canadian colleges and major junior league level, while some go on to the National Hockey League.

"It is a significant accident, we had a tractor-trailer and a bus collide," Royal Canadian Mounted Police inspector Ted Munro told reporters, declining to go into further detail about the victims.

The condition of the truck's driver is unknown.