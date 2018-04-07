Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has made a renewed call for Spanish authorities to open negotiations over the region's secession bid.

Puigdemont told reporters that he hoped a German court's decision not to extradite him to Spain on charges of rebellion shows that "dialogue is needed" to defuse the political conflict in his home country.

"I hope the situation could help ... Spanish authorities understand that political measures are needed," Puigdemont said at a press conference in Berlin.

"This opens a new opportunity of dialogue."

Puigdemont, who was released on bail from a German prison on Friday, said, "My wish is to return to Belgium. But only after the end of the proceedings here in Germany, not before."

"My plan is to remain of course in Berlin. It is my residence now until the end of this process."

A German court is deciding whether Puigdemont should be extradited on the lesser charge of misuse of public funds to hold a banned referendum on independence for Catalonia last year.

Puigdemont was detained on a European arrest warrant after entering Germany on March 25.

He was trying to drive from Finland to Belgium, where he had been living since fleeing to escape arrest in Spain.

